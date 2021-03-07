A long list of favorites are lined up to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Live performances make the Grammy Awards stand out in an already overcrowded award season. CBS and the Recording Academy announced the full lineup of performers taking the stage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14th.

Trevor Noah hosts the big event, airing live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. This year’s performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

The network added, “Artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us.”

This year’s Grammy celebration will pay tribute to independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. The event itself was moved from January 31, 2021, to March 14, 2021, as a safety precaution.

“From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night,” the network explained.

This year’s top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), and Brittany Howard (5), with John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost, and Megan Thee Stallion tied with 4 nominations each.

movies: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Tops the Box Office as ‘Chaos Walking’ Struggles

The 2021 Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter