Movie theaters in New York City opened for the first time since March 2020 this weekend, giving New Yorkers a chance to see a few of the films that were only available outside the state during the ongoing health crisis. This weekend’s box office totals prove that many would-be moviegoers are waiting to be vaccinated before hitting the theater and that a full recovery is a long way off.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” topped the domestic chart with an $8.6M opening across 2,045 locations. The studio released the film on Disney+ as a premium release to offset the cost of delaying the film, but the platform did not confirm any totals. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed the animated-comedy, featuring the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

tv: CW Bumps ‘Supergirl’ Premiere as ‘Superman & Lois’ Goes on Hiatus

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tom & Jerry” dropped to second-place with a $6.6M weekend at 2,563 locations. Like Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures also released the film on their streaming service, but did not charge a premium fee. The film’s two-week total now sits at $23M domestically and $53M worldwide. Tim Story directed the movie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

“Chaos Walking,” from Lionsgate, made $3.8M at 1,980 locations domestically and $6.4M worldwide. Doug Liman directed the sci-fi drama, starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and Demián Bichir. Focus Features’ “Boogie” debuted in fourth-place with a $1.2M opening weekend in 1,252 locations. Eddie Huang wrote and directed the drama, starring Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

tv: ‘Party Down’ Limited Series in the Works at STARZ

“The Croods 2,” from Universal Pictures, dropped to fifth-place overall with a $780K weekend across 1,604 locations. After fifteen weeks in theaters, the animated-comedy has made $53.6M domestically and $157.6M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter