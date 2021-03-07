E L James announced the release date for FREED, the conclusion to her Fifty Shades Trilogy as Told by Christian collection, on June 1, 2021. Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks, confirmed the release date for fans over the weekend, and fans of the franchise can preorder the installment right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “In FREED, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele tie the knot––but marriage brings its own challenges. Though their passion burns hotter and deeper than ever, Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart.”

“I am thrilled to announce the publication date for Freed,” E L James said in a statement. “This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting. For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana’s love and compassion.”

movies: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Jumps Ahead to May 2021

FREED will be published simultaneously by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks and Penguin Random House UK (UK and Commonwealth Rights, excluding Canada). Audiobooks, in all formats, will be distributed via Penguin Random House Audio. E L James is represented by Valerie Hoskins of VHA Ltd in London. Foreign rights are handled by ILA in London.

The movie adaptation of “Fifty Shades Freed” was released in 2018 and featured Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, and Eloise Mumford. The third installment had a $38M domestic opening and grossed over $372M worldwide. James was a producer on each of the three Fifty Shades movies, which collectively made over $1B at the box office. The third installment, “Fifty Shades Freed,” won the People’s Choice Award for Drama in 2018.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter