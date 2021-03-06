Lifetime and A&E are working on a two-night, four-hour documentary event currently called “JANET.” The special event celebrates the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s first album to simulcast on both Lifetime and A&E, and the new documentary will air in early 2022 on both Lifetime and A&E.

“With full unprecedented access to the music icon, JANET will be an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story,” the network explained. “Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for three years and have been granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.”

The description adds, “As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s very first album, this will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history. Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty.”

Lifetime added, “The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.”

JANET is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee, and AEC will be co-producers. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers on the project. Executive producer for Workerbee is Rick Murray, with Ben Hirsch serving as director. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E networks.

