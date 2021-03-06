“Pose” fans will get a final season before the show says goodbye.

Ryan Murphy’s award-winning hit “Pose” will end after its third season. The network confirmed the news on social media but Murphy told fans on social media, “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful.” Murphy also announced that the final season would start on May 2nd.

The final season will have seven episodes, starting in May, with the Season Finale expected to air on June 6th. If you need to catch up, you still have a few months to stream the first season.

“’Write the TV show you want to watch!’ That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting,” said Steven Canals, executive producer, writer, director and co-creator of the series. “At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself. I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

The series broke records for its inclusion of transgender leads, as well as LBGTQ stars with recurring roles. The LBGTQ community also praised the production for its diversity and inclusion behind the camera.

Billy Porter picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and the series was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. Porter won an Emmy for his role, and the show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

