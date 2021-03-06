Fans got a first look at Lebron James, Bugs Bunny, and the Looney Tunes gang in “Space Jam 2” this weekend. The animated/live-action movie is called “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and it’s releasing in select theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021. Warner Bros. Pictures is one of only a handful of major studios still releasing movies during the health crisis. The studio decided to release its films in theaters wherever it could, but also stream then for audiences on HBO Max. Lebron took the cover of Entertainment Weekly to promote the film, which offered a glimpse of the animated characters.

Malcolm D. Lee directed the film, which stars James, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza.

The description reads, “This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.”

Lee (“Girls Trip,” “Night School”) directed the film from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance, and Ivan Reitman.

With Warner Bros. Pictures’ hybrid release schedule this year, “Space Jam 2” will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

