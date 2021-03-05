The DC superheroes on The CW are backing each other up. “Superman & Lois,” which was recently renewed for a second season, is taking a hiatus from the schedule due to a COVID-related production interruption earlier this season. Swooping in to save the day is “Supergirl,” which is returning early on the network to fill in for the duo. “Supergirl” will start Part 1 of the show’s sixth and final season on March 30th.

If you’re a fan of “Superman & Lois,” the freshman series is slated to return with new episodes on May 18th, so you’ll have something new to stream in a few months. “Supergirl” fans will get to watch the second half of the final season in the summer. The network will announce a premiere date for the last episodes in a few weeks.

As a result of the schedule change, “People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” will now air on March 25th. That special follows the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after exiting royal life.

The description reads, “One year later, they are very much living the American dream with multimillion-dollar streaming deals and a California mansion to call home with two-year old Archie. But a personal tragedy and ongoing tensions with brother Prince William and Kate have at times clouded their first year of freedom. This one-hour special will trace Harry and Meghan’s journey from royalty to celebrity.”

“Superman & Lois” stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

