HBO Max will premiere an animated special based on Margaret Wise Brown’s The Runaway Bunny in March. Amy Schatz directed and produced the adaptation, which uses traditional hand-drawn animation, coupled with narration. The production also includes a performance of an original Margaret Wise Brown lullaby by Tracee Ellis Ross, and songs by Grammy-winning artists Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, Rosanne Cash, Ziggy Marley, and Kimya Dawson, as well as Grammy nominees Rufus Wainwright and Michael Kiwanuka.

The original story was published in 1942 by HarperCollins Publishers, and the book has sold over 12M copies worldwide. “The Runaway Bunny” special is the first time that Clement Hurd’s illustrations and the poetry of Margaret Wise Brown have been adapted as an animated project. You can find the original story right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “Featuring a restless little bunny who dreams of leaving home, the film is an exploration of love and childhood. Woven throughout the story are songs that accompany the bunny on his imaginary, magical adventures into the world and back home to the comfort of his mother’s love.”

“The Runaway Bunny is a timeless classic about youthful independence and the strength of a mother’s love,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation, HBO Max. “Amy Schatz has lovingly brought this story to vivid life with an incredible group of collaborators.”

“The Runaway Bunny” features a new reinterpretation of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby;” Kelly Rowland’ and Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love;” Rosanne Cash’s “You Are My Sunshine;” Ziggy Marley’s “What a Wonderful World;” Rufus Wainwright’s Billy Joel’s “Lullabye, Goodnight My Angel;” Kimya Dawson’s “You Are My Baby;” Michael Kiwanuka’s “Home Again;” and Tracee Ellis Ross’ performance of “Song of the Runaway Bunny,” the never-before-released song written by Margaret Wise Brown based on a Provençal love ballad which inspired Brown to write this book.

