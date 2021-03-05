Screen Media and Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment picked up Christina Ricci’s supernatural-thriller “Monstrous.” Chris Sivertson directed the film, working from a script by Carol Chrest, which also features Colleen Camp. Screen Media is acquiring the world outside of North America, UK, Japan, and the Middle East, and Film Mode is handling international sales in partnership with Screen Media. High Octane has acquired Middle East, North Africa, and Japan.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Screen Media on Monstrous, an exciting, commercially viable feature film, with a fresh and current take on one of the most popular genres in the world. Christina Ricci’s unmatched talent with an adept group of filmmakers and a spine-tingling script is a recipe for success that that will please audiences everywhere,” said Epstein.

The description adds, “Monstrous centers on a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.”

“Carol Chrest created an iconic genre character who Christina Ricci brings to life in a mesmerizing and deeply emotional performance,” said Sivertson.

Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun and B.I. Rosen served as producers on the project with Johnny Remo. Sivertson and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm are executive producing alongside Omer Paracha, Sean Reilly, Clay Epstein, Craig Albrecht, Carol Anne Watts, and Adam Sigal of Scarlett Pictures, and Galen Christy and Mark Silba of High Octane Pictures.

Ricci is also starring in the upcoming series “Yellowjackets” on Showtime. The actor will star in the series alongside Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. The series also features Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

