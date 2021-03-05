Paramount Pictures was quick to swoop into the Memorial Day weekend slot left behind by Universal Pictures’ decision to delay the release of “F9.” Paramount bumped “A Quiet Place Part II” from September 17th to May 28th, changing the horror-thrillers release date for the fifth time, but sending the movie into theaters four months ahead of schedule.

Emily Blunt returned to the franchise to star in “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was directed by John Krasinski. The first installment was an instant hit for the studio, one of the reasons that Paramount Pictures is so reluctant to release the film on streaming services, or even the newly minted Paramount+ service. “A Quiet Place” hit theaters in 2018, grossing over $340M worldwide.

The description reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Paramount Pictures moved the sci-fi thriller “Infinite,” starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, and Chiwetel Ejiof, to the September 24th release date previously occupied by A Quiet Place 2.

“A Quiet Place Part II” is the latest change on the box office schedule, but it won’t be the last. Sony Pictures recently bumped up the release of “Peter Rabbit 2,” and announced a new deal with Netflix to distribute the Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood” in June. While those films are releasing earlier than expected, Universal Pictures delayed “F9” to June 25th, and pushed back the animated-comedy “Minions: The Rise of Gru” another year, moving the release from July 2021 to July 2022.

The box office schedule will most likely continue to change throughout the Spring, but if “A Quiet Place Part II” does release on May 28th, the film will battle Emma Stone’s live-action “Cruella” movie at the box office.

