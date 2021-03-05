Joshua Caleb Johnson has joined the cast of “Bingo,” an upcoming film in the Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse slate from Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. The next installment, directed and co-written by Gigi Saul Guerrero, is currently in production.

According to the studio, Johnson is starring as “Caleb”, a teenager raised by a single mother and living in his grandmother Dolores’ home. Joshua will star alongside Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza.

The logline reads, “In the barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little do they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.”

“Bingo” is one of the upcoming films in Amazon Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse program of horror-thriller films highlighting female and emerging filmmakers, as well as diverse casts with new and established actors in unexpected roles. The upcoming releases in the second installment also includes “The Manor,” “Black as Night,” and “Madres.”

Prime Video launched the Welcome to the Blumhouse program in October of last year with “Black Box,” “The Lie,” “Evil Eye,” and “Nocturne,” which are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Johnson was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his breakout role as Henry “Onion” Shackleford in Blumhouse Television’s series “The Good Lord Bird.” That project was told from the point of view of “Onion”, a fictional enslaved boy who meets John Brown and finds himself swept up in the abolitionist crusade to end slavery. Johnson stars opposite series co-creator and star, Academy Award-winner Ethan Hawke

