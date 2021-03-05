Universal Pictures set a digital release date for “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The drama will release on digital platforms on March 9th, followed by the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on March 23rd. The film is based on the best-selling novel by National Book Award Finalist Paulette Jiles, and reunites Hanks with BAFTA Award-winning and Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass. The duo previously worked together on the Academy Award-nominated drama “Captain Phillips.”

“News of the World” was nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Original Score in a Motion Picture for James Newton Howard, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Helena Zengel. The movie also earned two nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Zengel,

The long description reads, “Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.”

The studio continued, “Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.”

