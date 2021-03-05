Netflix confirmed that Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey will star in Matthew Reilly’s upcoming actioner “Interceptor.” Reilly will direct the movie, working from a screenplay that he wrote with Stuart Beattie. If you’re a fan of the genre, you might be familiar with Reilly’s previous novels, including Scarecrow, Army of Thieves, Seven Ancient Wonders, and The Tournament.

“As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace,: Reilly said in a statement. “I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so Interceptor was born. Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent, and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up.”

movies: ‘F9’ Pushed to June as ‘Minions Rise of Gru’ Moves to Summer 2022

The logline for the movie reads, “When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity as we know it.”

Pataky has been featured in “The Fast and the Furious Franchise,” and Bracey recently starred in Netflix’s rom-com “Holidate” opposite Emma Roberts.

Matthew Street and Michael Boughen will produce the project for Ambience Entertainment, alongside Stuart Beattie. Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D. Graves serve as executive producers.

Street added, “Bringing entertaining stories to the screen with tremendous international appeal is at the heart of all Ambience Entertainment films. When the opportunity came to work with award-winning writers Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie, we knew we had something special on our hands. Interceptor is a fantastic action story with a stellar cast, and with the support of Netflix, we’re excited to see an Australian made film travel to audiences across the globe.”

culture: Annie Awards 2021: ‘Wolfwalkers’ and ‘Soul’ Nominated in Top Categories

Production will take place in New South Wales, Australia. The NSW Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin, said, “Securing Netflix’s Interceptor is further proof that NSW’s screen industry is taking off, boosting our economy and creating jobs as international productions seek out the winning combination of highly skilled cast and crew, technical ability, competitiveness and creativity. As we put the world on notice that NSW is a global leader in film, it’s fitting that this action-blockbuster will once again showcase NSW’s production, CGI, and VFX prowess.”

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 @ElsaPataky_ & @LukeBracey will star in #Interceptor, an adaptation of Matthew Reilly's thriller exec produced by @ChrisHemsworth, about an army lieutenant faced with the challenge of her life: saving humanity. And best of all, filming will take place in NSW! pic.twitter.com/6DPbg2GrmG — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) March 4, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter