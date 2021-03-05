SYFY’s TZGZ animation slate will expand this month when “The Pole” and “The Summoner” premiere on the network. Both series are set to start on March 17th, starting at 11:15pm ET/PT, and SYFY released a quick teaser for “The Pole” on social media.

The animated-comedy “The Pole” features the voices of Bobby Moynihan, Jillian Bell, Nicole Byer, Sasheer Zamata, Sungwon Cho, Timothy Simons, and Colin Jost. The six-episode, 15-minute comedy is created by Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, and produced by Yeti Farm Creative. Mark Gordon serves as executive producer on the project.

The network’s description reads, “After a scandal involving “Saint” Nick (Moynihan) rocks the holly jolly foundations of the North Pole, all hell breaks loose as the future of Christmas turns into a twisted power struggle for the Red Suit. As Nick, the 20th to wear the Suit, struggles with the age-old question of naughty vs. nice, his wife Mrs. Claus, aka Gretchen (JBell), works to keep the political machine (toy production) afloat. It isn’t easy as they juggle the factory elves, including Nick’s head elf Matilda (Byer) and political activist Helenor (Zamata), as well as parenting two sons – Nick’s mini-me Harry (Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Simons), who’s not only next in line for the Suit, but also looking to rebrand it. Reporting on all the drama at the Pole? Cocoa (Jost), host of “Morning Cocoa,” the North Pole news program.”

“The Summoner” features Charlie Hankin and Cree Summers. The 10-episode, five-minute long sitcom is created by Charlie Hankin and produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.,

The description adds, “Rory (Hankin), in his 20’s and living on his own for the first time, has found himself in a small two-bedroom with the Summoner, a magical alien with the power to summon any object to his present location.”

