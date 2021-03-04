Starz is developing a six-part “Party Down” limited series, executive produced by series alumni Rob Thomas, along with John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge. Enbom also serves as showrunner, and the limited series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the STARZ series,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen, and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan, and John at the helm.”

If you missed the original series, “Party Down” follows a Los Angeles catering team hoping for their “big break” into Hollywood. The original series ran for two seasons on STARZ from 2009-2010 and starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, and Megan Mullally. You can stream both seasons on STARZ or on the STARZ app.

“At the end of 2019, the ‘Party Down’ cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said Rob Thomas. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Executive Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing “Party Down” on behalf of Starz, and the network did not confirm the cast or premiere date.

