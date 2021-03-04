Universal Pictures is delaying the release of “F9” and “Minions: Rise of Gru.” While the “F9” release date was only pushed back a few weeks, tiny moviegoers will have to wait over a year to see the next Minions movie.

“F9” was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June 25th. The movie originally took the Memorial Day slot after Sony Pictures delayed the release of “No Time to Die,” which is currently slated to release on October 8, 2021. Justin Lin directed “F9,” working from a script by Dan Casey.

The new installment stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Lin also directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the series. The script is based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, and Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent served as producers on the project.

The film’s description reads, “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was hit with another long delay. The film, which was set to release on July 2020, moved to July 2, 2021 at the start of the pandemic, and is now pushed to July 1, 2022. Fans have a very long wait before Gru and his yellow teammates hit the theaters, but that’s something that fans have come to expect over the last year. The voice cast includes Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, and Danny Trejo.

Universal Pictures description for the next installment adds, “In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Recently, Sony Pictures moved Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood” to Netflix, and the CG-animated comedy “Peter Rabbit 2” ahead a few weeks to May. The box office schedule will continue to change over the next few weeks, with everyone looking to major studios like Marvel, Disney, and Warner Bros. Pictures for a hint at what to expect in summer 2021 and beyond.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

