The upcoming HBO Max original “Made for Love” will launch in the spring. The platform released a first look teaser for the series on social media on Thursday afternoon, setting an April release window. Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, and Ray Romano star in the series, which is an HBO Max exclusive.

The network’s description reads, “The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.”

HBO Max also confirmed a few of the guest stars appearing in the series, including Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, and Patti Harrison, as well as Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez, and Sarunas Jackson. The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee is showrunner, and Paramount Television Studios is the studio.

Milioti and Andy Samberg recently starred in the comedy hit “Palm Springs,” and she picked up a Best Actress award at the Critics Choice Super Awards, and won Breakthrough Performance from the Hollywood Critics Association. The film picked numerous nominations and awards, including a Golden Globe nominations for her co-star.

