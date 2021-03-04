Sony Pictures and Higher Ground Productions reached a deal to release “Fatherhood” on Netflix in June. Netflix licensed the worldwide (ex-China) rights to the drama from Sony Pictures and will stream the movie on June 18th ahead of Father’s Day. Higher Ground Productions, the production company from President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, will present the film alongside Netflix and Sony.

Paul Weitz directed “Fatherhood,” working from a screenplay that he wrote with Dana Stevens. The cast includes Emmy Award Nominee Kevin Hart, Academy Award Nominee Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Emmy Award Nominee Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, and Golden Globe Nominee Paul Reiser.

The short description reads, “Based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin, in this heartwarming, funny, and emotional true story, Kevin Hart takes on the toughest job in the world: Fatherhood.”

Marty Bowen, Kevin Hart, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan produced the film, with Betsy Danbury, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Bryan Smiley, Jaclyn Huntling Swatt, Isaac Klausner, Channing Tatum, and Reid Carolin serving as executive producers. Earlier this year, Hart and his HartBeat Productions inked an exclusive partnership with Netflix for feature films as well as a first-look production deal, through “Fatherhood” was independent of this deal.

Hart’s upcoming “Borderlands” movie adaptation ramped up casting these past two weeks. Eli Roth is directing that project, which is based on the popular video game franchise. Hart is starring in the movie alongside Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt. Hart’s other upcoming projects include Patrick Hughes’ “The Man from Toronto’ with Kaley Cuoco, Woody Harrelson, and Ellen Barkin, and Tim Story’s comedy “My Own Worst Enemy.”

