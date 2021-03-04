Nickelodeon greenlit “The Patrick Star Show,” a spinoff of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Nickelodeon Animation Studio will produce the new animated-comedy, and the network ordered 13 episodes for the first season. The show centers on Patrick and his family, and “The Patrick Star Show” is scheduled to premiere this summer. The other SpongeBob spinoff, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” premieres today on Paramount+.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

movies: Sony Pictures’ Bumps ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Ahead to May

The official description reads, “The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!”

Bill Fagerbakke will return to voice Patrick, alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Jill Talley as Squidina Star, and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.

Additional cast members include veteran actors Tom Kenny, (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

box office: ‘Tom and Jerry’ Reaches Second Highest Debut During Pandemic

Marc Ceccarelli and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series, which was developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter