Netflix acquired the family adventure film “Teddy and the Guardians of the Night,” an upcoming project from Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo. In the story, teddy bears aren’t just cuddly and warm, they secretly come to life to protect children everywhere from monsters and harm.

The movie is based on a famous illustration from Greek artist Alex Panagopoulos (above) depicting a stuffed teddy bear protecting a child sleeping soundly. Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia initially discovered the illustration, which was optioned to provide source material for the film.

Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia said, “At Seven Bucks, we’re always on the hunt for content that can help inspire our next big story. From the moment I saw Alex’s incredible drawing, I knew there was something special there that our global audiences could respond to. We’re excited to add to our growing slate with Netflix and share this story with the world.”

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are attached to produce on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, with Beau Flynn producing for his FlynnPictureCo. Scott Sheldon will Executive Produce, and Chanel Bowling will oversee for FlynnPictureCo.

Writers Josh Stolberg and Bobby Florsheim have been hired to pen the new screenplay, which was originally written by Luke Passmore. The duo wrote “Manwitch” for Todd Phillips, as well as the Black List comedy “The Spellman Files” for Laura Ziskin. Solo, Florsheim has written film projects for Michael Keaton, Mike Meyers, and John Davis, while Stolberg has made a name for himself in horror, having co-written “Piranha 3D” and the upcoming Saw film, “Spiral,” starring Chris Rock and Sam Jackson.

Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo. recently wrapped production on the Netflix action heist film “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Other projects include New Line’s Dwayne Johnson movie “Black Adam” and Disney’s action-adventure “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

