Sabrina Doyle’s debut feature drama “Lorelei,” which premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, will have a hybrid release in theaters and on-demand platforms this summer via Vertical Entertainment. Jena Malone and Emmy and Tony nominee Pablo Schreiber star in the film, which was a crowd favorite on the film festival circuit. The studio did not announce a release date at this time, but trailers and posters will be revealed over the next few weeks.

Sabrina Doyle wrote and directed “Lorelei” and the film won the Jury Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival. The film won several other awards, including the Jury and Audience Awards at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Film Festival in Germany and Audience and Best Actress Awards at the inaugural Reel Love Film Festival. The film was also nominated for the Jordan Ressler First Feature Award in the upcoming Miami Film Festival and picked up the Stella Artois Women in Film Award.

“As a first generation high school graduate, I wanted to make a film that depicts the resilience of hard-up Americans – their ability to adapt and transform,” Doyle said in a statement. “And to dream big, even when life conspires to keep them small. Pablo, Jena and our three young newcomers all deliver incredible performances, and I’m delighted to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring this film to US audiences.”

The official description reads, “‘Lorelei is a working-class fable about a biker, a mermaid, and three shades of blue. Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) has been in prison for 15 years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he returns to his blue-collar hometown and inadvertently reconnects with his high school girlfriend Dolores (Jena Malone), now a single mother struggling to support her three kids, who are all named after different shades of blue. Soon after their reunion, Wayland moves in with the chaotic family and becomes a reluctant yet much-needed father figure. Struggling to pay the bills, Wayland finds himself drawn back to his old ways as Dolores yearns for her pre-motherhood dream of living in Los Angeles.”

Producer Kevin Chinoy added, “Lorelei is a novel take on a classic blue collar tale, and it’s our hope that all corners of America will identify with its story of redemption and second chances.”

“From first time writer/director Sabrina Doyle, we’re excited to bring this visually stunning and moving portrait of a true working class American family to audiences later this year,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “Schreiber and Malone deliver knock out performances which struck the whole Vertical team.”

Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy, and Jennifer Radzikowski produced the project, with Arnold Zimmerman, Jianulla Zimmerman, Pablo Schreiber, and Jena Malone serving as executive producers. Lara Cuddy co-produced, and the movie was associate produced by Sabina Freidman-Seitz.

