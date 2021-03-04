Nickelodeon set a premiere date for the new mockumentary-style comedy series “Drama Club.” The series, from creators and executive producers Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, follows a group of middle schoolers as they shine a light on the inner workings of their school’s overlooked drama club. The cast includes Telci Huynh as “Mack,” Nathan Janak as “Oliver,” Lili Brennan as “Darcy,” Kensington Tallman as “Bianca,” Chase Vacnin as “Bench,” and Artyon Celestine as “Skip.”

The first season of “Drama Club” will include 10 half-hour episodes, and premieres digitally on the Nick app and Nick.com on March 13th, followed by an encore presentation airing on Nickelodeon on March 20th.

movies: Sasha Calle Cast as Supergirl in ‘The Flash’ Movie

The network added, “In the premiere episode of Drama Club, the Tookus Middle School Drama Club has a new student director who is excited to take over, change the school’s perception of the club, and earn their new principal’s support. However, when their choreographer suffers an injury, the kids quickly realize that their only hope to save the situation is to turn to a rival on their school’s beloved football team for help.”

“Drama Club” is produced by Awesomeness, with Shelley Zimmerman and Brin Lukens serving as executive producers. Eric Falconer serves as executive producer and showrunner on the project. The series premiere is directed by Nancy Hower.

Production on the show for Nickelodeon and Awesomeness is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. The network released a first look trailer for the series, which you can watch below, that offers a quick preview of the cast and setting. Fans of the genre can set a reminder to catch all the on-stage drama later this month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter