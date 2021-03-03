Sony Pictures’ “Peter Rabbit 2,” a sequel to the 2018 CG-animated feature, is releasing earlier than expected. The film was initially slated to release on April 11, 2020, but was pushed back to June 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. The studio will now release the film on May 14, 2021, which is in between Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Universal Pictures’ “F9,” if those release dates remain the same through the spring.

James Corden returned to the franchise to voice the titular rabbit in “Peter Rabbit 2,” alongside Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie.

The movie’s description reads, “In Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

The original installment had a $25M domestic debut and went on to make over $351M worldwide for the studio. It seems unlikely that the sequel will top the original’s total because of restrictions on theater capacity, and the current health crisis that is still expanding in parts of the country.

Last week’s “Tom and Jerry” totals left theaters optimistic about the future. Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated feature debuted in select theaters and HBO Max with a $17M domestic debut. That was the second-highest opening weekend since the start of the pandemic, following the studio’s own “Tenet” with $20M.

As more people around the world get vaccinated, and states start to ease restrictions, studios might start bumping up the release dates for other films. The box office schedule will continue to change over the next few months, which is something that moviegoers have come to expect over the last year.

