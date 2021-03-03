Netflix’s movie “The Gray Man” added new names to an already impressive cast list on Wednesday afternoon. The video streaming service announced that Bridgerton-star Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton will be starring alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas in the film.

The cast announcement was made just as the movie is scheduled to start production in California. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing the film, working from a screenplay they wrote with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Russos are also producing, along with Mike Larocca, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi.

The movie is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. The story follows a former CIA operative turned assassin called Court Gentry. In the movie, Gosling will star as Gentry, who is being tracked by CIA operative Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans).

Page currently stars in Netflix’s own “Bridgerton” series and recently starred in Amazon’s romantic-drama “Slyvie’s Love.” He is expected to appear in Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons” adaptation, which does not have a release date at this time.

Chris Evans is starring in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look up.” That project also features a fantastic cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Gina Gershon, Matthew Perry, Michael Chiklis, and Ariana Grande.

Ana de Armas recently joined Estée Lauder as a Global Brand Ambassador as fans wait for her films to release. Her upcoming releases includes the Bond film “No Time to Die” and Adrian Lyne’s thriller “Deep Water” alongside Ben Affleck and Rachel Blanchard. She’s also starring in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel. In “Blonde,” de Armas portrays actress, model, singer, and icon Marilyn Monroe, with Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

Netflix confirmed the cast on social media, telling fans, “THE GRAY MAN cast continues to get better. Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard & Regé-Jean Page have joined the Russo Brothers’ new action-thriller alongside the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush & Julia Butters.”

With the film entering into production this month, we might start seeing posters, teasers, and other casting announcements by the end of the summer.

Regé-Jean Page is gonna be in a movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans?!? https://t.co/d3fAZPwsJO pic.twitter.com/zl3egtb154 — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2021

