FOX announced that the Emmy Award-winning hit “The Simpsons” will return for Season 33 and Season 34 on the network. The renewals will carry the series to 2023, and the show’s ongoing total of episodes will reach 757 episodes.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” Matt Groening said in a statement. “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

With the double-dose of renewals, the animated classic will continue its run as the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history. The cast of characters includes Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie. The Emmy Award, Annie Award, and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy began its 32nd season this past September, and will celebrate a landmark 700 episode with “Manger Things,” on March 21st.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate ‘The Tracey Ullman Show.’ As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of THE SIMPSONS around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.”

According to FOX, “The Simpsons” is averaging 7M viewers across all platforms, marking a +146% lift from Live + Same Day. The series boasts 63M social media fans, and the Season 32 premiere last September was its highest-rated return in five years, most-watched launch in six years, and most-streamed premiere ever on Hulu and FOX NOW.

