HBO Max announced that production has started on “8-BIT Christmas,” a Max Original film from New Line directed by Michael Dowse. The streaming service confirmed the cast on social media, and Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, June Diane Raphael, and Steve Zahn will star in the film. In the film, Harris plays Adult Jake Doyle (and narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play Young Jake’s parents, Kathy and John

The official description reads, “8-BIT Christmas is a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle’s (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.”

An Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author, Harris recently starred in the HBO Max series “It’s a Sin,” which is currently available to stream. NPH is also starring in the upcoming movie “The Matrix 4,” slated to release in December, as well as “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

June Diane Raphael starred in Netflix’s hit series “Grace and Frankie” as Brianna Hanson, and is a co-star in the amazing podcast How Did This Get Made, alongside Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas.

Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower Entertainment will produce “8-BIT Christmas,” alongside Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski. Kevin Jakubowski and Whitney Brown serve as executive producers, and Dowse directes from a screenplay by Kevin Jakubowski. The screenplay is adapted from his debut novel.

HBO Max did not announce a release window for the movie, but we expect the film to release before the holidays. The streaming service will announce a release date, and a few teaser trailers, ahead of the film’s big debut on HBO Max.

