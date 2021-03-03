The nominations for the 48th Annual Annie Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, recognizing the year’s best in the field of animation. The awards stretch across platforms and genres, and include movies, television shows, effects, and video games.

The Best Animated Feature nominations went to Pixar’s “Onward” and “SOUL,” as well as DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” and “Trolls World Tour,” and BRON Animation’s “The Willoughbys.”

An interesting match up this year is in the Best Animated Feature-Independent category, which features films with a much smaller distribution footprint than major studio releases. This category includes Cartoon Saloon/Melusine’s “Woflwalkers,” which is a fan favorite going into the event, alongside Studiocanal’s “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Maybe Movie’s “Calamity Jane,” Tip Top’s “On-Gaku: Our Sound,” and Science SARU’s “Ride Your Wave.”

“What an odd year this has been! While animation has fared better than much of the entertainment industry, the situation around the pandemic has thrown all of us for a loop,” remarked Frank Gladstone, Annies executive producer. “We had no idea what to expect going into award season. To then see a year where we had more submissions than ever before was a huge and most welcome surprise. Though it might have initially seemed a little counter-intuitive, now we are approaching the Annies with optimism and the new year with a renewed sense of community.”

The Annie Awards has 36 categories, including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Commercials, Short Subjects, Student Films, and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the Juried Awards.

The Juried Awards will be presented during the ceremony, honoring achievement and contributions to animation. The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation are being presented to three recipients – Willie Ito; Posthumously to Sue Nichols; and Bruce Smith.

This year’s June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation, will be awarded to animator and art director, Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement that has made a significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Epic Games for its Unreal Engine; and The Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Howard, the documentary about lyricist and storyteller, the late Howard Ashman.

The event was created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and this year’s ceremony will be streamed live by Variety on April 16th at 7 p.m. PST.

BEST FEATURE

Onward: Pixar Animation Studios

Soul: Pixar Animation Studios

The Croods: A New Age: DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys: Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Trolls World Tour: DreamWorks Animation

BEST INDIE FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon: Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Calamity Jane: Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound: Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top

Ride Your Wave: Science SARU

Wolfwalkers: Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Baba Yaga: Baobab Studios

Libresse/Bodyform – #WombStories: Chelsea Pictures

Nixie & Nimbo: Hornet

Shooom’s Odyssey: Picolo Pictures

The Snail and the Whale: Magic Light Pictures

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche: Miyu Productions

KKUM: open the portal

Souvenir Souvenir: Blast Production

The Places Where We Live (Cake): FX Productions and FX

World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime: Don Hertzfeldt

BEST SPONSORED

Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’: Pasion Animation Studios

Max & Maxine: Hornet

The Last Mile: Nexus Studios

There’s a Monster in My Kitchen: Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Travel the Vote: Hornet

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Buddi

Episode: Snow: Unanico Group



Muppet Babies

Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie: Oddbot/Disney Junior



Stillwater

Episode: The Impossible Dream/Stuck in the Rain Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic



The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio



Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President

Episode: I am Madam President

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN



Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix



Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise

Nickelodeon Animation Studio



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation



Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Shattered

Lucasfilm Animation



Victor and Valentino

Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona

Cartoon Network Studios



BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE



Close Enough

Episode: Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents

Cartoon Network Studios



Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Coven Of The Damned

Cartoon Network Studios



Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation



Rick and Morty

Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode

Rick and Morty LLC



The Midnight Gospel

Episode: Mouse of Silver

Titmouse Animation for Netflix



BEST STUDENT FILM



100,000 Acres of Pine

Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright

School: The Animation Workshop



Coffin



Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image



La Bestia

Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image



Latitude du printemps

Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye

School: Rubika



O Black Hole!

Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain

School: National Film and Television School, UK

BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA



Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle



Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World

DreamWorks Animation

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang



Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG



Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Killahead, Part Two

DreamWorks Animation

Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao



Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)

Episode: Episode 6

Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix

Masanori Sakakibara

BEST FX FOR FEATURE



Over the Moon

Netflix Pearl Studio

Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller



The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun



Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck



BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA



Alien Xmas

Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions

Kim Blanchette



BoJack Horseman

Episode: Good Damage

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

James Bowman



Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Episode: Vavilov

Starburns Industries

Dan MacKenzie



Hilda

Silvergate Media for Netflix

David Laliberté



Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Lucas Fraga Pacheco

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Shaun Chacko



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz



The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Rani Naamani



The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Andrés Bedate Marti



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION



The Christmas Chronicles 2

Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden



The Mandalorian

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk



The Umbrella Academy 2

Production Company: UCP for Netflix

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua



Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

FX Production Company: Framestore

Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME



League of Legends

Riot Games, Inc.

Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich



Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock



Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit

Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen



The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog

Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA



Amphibia

Episode: The Shut-In!

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow



BNA

Episode: Runaway Raccoon

Trigger/Netflix

Yusuke Yoshigaki



Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Danny Hynes

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Jim Soper



The Owl House

Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls

Disney Television Animation

Marina Gardner

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel López Muñoz



The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Joe Pitt



The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Craig Kellman



Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Timothy Lamb



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Federico Pirovano

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA



Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Plague Of Madness

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky



Great Pretender

Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection

Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix

Hiro Kaburagi



Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Episode: Mao Mao’s Nakey

Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios

Michael Moloney



Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Battle Nexus NYC

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Alan Wan



The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Episode: Hard to Swallow

Disney Television Animation

Eddie Trigueros

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE



Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Rémi Chayé



Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane



Ride Your Wave

Science SARU

Masaaki Yuasa



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA



Blood of Zeus

Episode: Escape or Die

Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix

Paul Edward-Francis



Mira, Royal Detective

Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery

Wild Canary/Disney Junior

Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie



Star Trek: Lower Decks

Episode: Crisis Point

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Chris Westlake



Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Victory and Death

Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner



The Tiger That Came to Tea

Lupus Films

David Arnold, Don Black

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna



Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste



The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Bruno Coulais, Kíla –

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA



Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi



Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro



The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington And Halloween

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Negar Bagheri



To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach



Trash Truck

Glen Keane Productions for Netflix

Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire



The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Kyle McQueen



Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA



Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1

DreamWorks Animation

Ben McLaughlin



Big City Greens

Episode: Cheap Show

Walt Disney Television Animation

Kiana Khansmith



Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Andrew Dickman



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Warner Bros. Animation

Milo Neuman



Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE



Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Goro Miyazaki



Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trevor Jimenez



The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Evon Freeman



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Guillaume Lorin

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA



Dragons: Rescue Riders

Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)



It’s Pony

Episode: Episode 107

Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Jessica DiCicco (Annie)



Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Episode: Candace Against the Universe

Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+

Ashley Tisdale (Candace)



Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Our Final Act

DreamWorks Animation

David Bradley (Merlin)



ThunderCats ROAR!

Episode: ThunderSlobs

Warner Bros. Animation

Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE



Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)



Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Robert G. Chiu (Chin)



The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Nicolas Cage (Grug)



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA



Big Mouth

Episode: The New Me

Netflix

Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg



Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter



Fancy Nancy

Episode: Nancy’s New Friend

Disney Television Animation

Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden



Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Sarah Peters



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation

Noelle Stevenson

BEST WRITING – FEATURE



A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Mark Burton, Jon Brown



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin



Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Audrey Wells



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers



Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Will Collins

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA



Cops and Robbers

Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix

Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva



Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix

John McKinnon



If Anything Happens I Love You

Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix

Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock



Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Serena Warner



To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

James Ryan



BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE



A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes



Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Benjamin Massoubre



Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther



Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk



The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE

