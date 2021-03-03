The nominations for the 48th Annual Annie Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, recognizing the year’s best in the field of animation. The awards stretch across platforms and genres, and include movies, television shows, effects, and video games.
The Best Animated Feature nominations went to Pixar’s “Onward” and “SOUL,” as well as DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” and “Trolls World Tour,” and BRON Animation’s “The Willoughbys.”
An interesting match up this year is in the Best Animated Feature-Independent category, which features films with a much smaller distribution footprint than major studio releases. This category includes Cartoon Saloon/Melusine’s “Woflwalkers,” which is a fan favorite going into the event, alongside Studiocanal’s “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Maybe Movie’s “Calamity Jane,” Tip Top’s “On-Gaku: Our Sound,” and Science SARU’s “Ride Your Wave.”
“What an odd year this has been! While animation has fared better than much of the entertainment industry, the situation around the pandemic has thrown all of us for a loop,” remarked Frank Gladstone, Annies executive producer. “We had no idea what to expect going into award season. To then see a year where we had more submissions than ever before was a huge and most welcome surprise. Though it might have initially seemed a little counter-intuitive, now we are approaching the Annies with optimism and the new year with a renewed sense of community.”
The Annie Awards has 36 categories, including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Commercials, Short Subjects, Student Films, and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the Juried Awards.
The Juried Awards will be presented during the ceremony, honoring achievement and contributions to animation. The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation are being presented to three recipients – Willie Ito; Posthumously to Sue Nichols; and Bruce Smith.
This year’s June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation, will be awarded to animator and art director, Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement that has made a significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Epic Games for its Unreal Engine; and The Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Howard, the documentary about lyricist and storyteller, the late Howard Ashman.
The event was created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and this year’s ceremony will be streamed live by Variety on April 16th at 7 p.m. PST.
BEST FEATURE
Onward: Pixar Animation Studios
Soul: Pixar Animation Studios
The Croods: A New Age: DreamWorks Animation
The Willoughbys: Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Trolls World Tour: DreamWorks Animation
BEST INDIE FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon: Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Calamity Jane: Maybe Movies
On-Gaku: Our Sound: Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top
Ride Your Wave: Science SARU
Wolfwalkers: Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Baba Yaga: Baobab Studios
Libresse/Bodyform – #WombStories: Chelsea Pictures
Nixie & Nimbo: Hornet
Shooom’s Odyssey: Picolo Pictures
The Snail and the Whale: Magic Light Pictures
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche: Miyu Productions
KKUM: open the portal
Souvenir Souvenir: Blast Production
The Places Where We Live (Cake): FX Productions and FX
World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime: Don Hertzfeldt
BEST SPONSORED
Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’: Pasion Animation Studios
Max & Maxine: Hornet
The Last Mile: Nexus Studios
There’s a Monster in My Kitchen: Cartoon Saloon, Mother
Travel the Vote: Hornet
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Buddi
Episode: Snow: Unanico Group
Muppet Babies
Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie: Oddbot/Disney Junior
Stillwater
Episode: The Impossible Dream/Stuck in the Rain Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic
The Adventures of Paddington
Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru
Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President
Episode: I am Madam President
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox
Silvergate Media for Netflix
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Episode: Heart Part 2
DreamWorks Animation
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode: Shattered
Lucasfilm Animation
Victor and Valentino
Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona
Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE
Close Enough
Episode: Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents
Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Episode: Coven Of The Damned
Cartoon Network Studios
Harley Quinn
Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green
Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation
Rick and Morty
Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode
Rick and Morty LLC
The Midnight Gospel
Episode: Mouse of Silver
Titmouse Animation for Netflix
BEST STUDENT FILM
100,000 Acres of Pine
Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright
School: The Animation Workshop
Coffin
Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
La Bestia
Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Latitude du printemps
Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye
School: Rubika
O Black Hole!
Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain
School: National Film and Television School, UK
BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers
Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World
DreamWorks Animation
Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang
Lamp Life
Episode: Lamp Life
Pixar Animation Studios
Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Episode: Killahead, Part Two
DreamWorks Animation
Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)
Episode: Episode 6
Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix
Masanori Sakakibara
BEST FX FOR FEATURE
Over the Moon
Netflix Pearl Studio
Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun
Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Alien Xmas
Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions
Kim Blanchette
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Good Damage
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
James Bowman
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Episode: Vavilov
Starburns Industries
Dan MacKenzie
Hilda
Silvergate Media for Netflix
David Laliberté
Lamp Life
Episode: Lamp Life
Pixar Animation Studios
Lucas Fraga Pacheco
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Shaun Chacko
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Michal Makarewicz
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Rani Naamani
The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Andrés Bedate Marti
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production
FX Production Company: Weta Digital
Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden
The Mandalorian
Production Company: Lucasfilm
FX Production Company: Image Engine
Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk
The Umbrella Academy 2
Production Company: UCP for Netflix
FX Production Company: Weta Digital
Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures
FX Production Company: Framestore
Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
League of Legends
Riot Games, Inc.
Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Insomniac Games
Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit
Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen
The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog
Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Amphibia
Episode: The Shut-In!
Disney TV Animation
Joe Sparrow
BNA
Episode: Runaway Raccoon
Trigger/Netflix
Yusuke Yoshigaki
Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Danny Hynes
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Warner Bros. Animation
Jim Soper
The Owl House
Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls
Disney Television Animation
Marina Gardner
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel López Muñoz
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Joe Pitt
The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Craig Kellman
Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Timothy Lamb
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Federico Pirovano
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Episode: Plague Of Madness
Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky
Great Pretender
Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection
Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix
Hiro Kaburagi
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Episode: Mao Mao’s Nakey
Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios
Michael Moloney
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Battle Nexus NYC
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Alan Wan
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Episode: Hard to Swallow
Disney Television Animation
Eddie Trigueros
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Calamity Jane
Maybe Movies
Rémi Chayé
Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Glen Keane
Ride Your Wave
Science SARU
Masaaki Yuasa
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Blood of Zeus
Episode: Escape or Die
Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix
Paul Edward-Francis
Mira, Royal Detective
Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery
Wild Canary/Disney Junior
Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Episode: Crisis Point
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Chris Westlake
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode: Victory and Death
Lucasfilm Animation
Kevin Kiner
The Tiger That Came to Tea
Lupus Films
David Arnold, Don Black
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Bruno Coulais, Kíla –
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Baba Yaga
Baobab Studios
Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi
Shooom’s Odyssey
Picolo Pictures
Julien Bisaro
The Adventures of Paddington
Episode: Paddington And Halloween
Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Negar Bagheri
To: Gerard
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach
Trash Truck
Glen Keane Productions for Netflix
Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire
The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Kyle McQueen
Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1
DreamWorks Animation
Ben McLaughlin
Big City Greens
Episode: Cheap Show
Walt Disney Television Animation
Kiana Khansmith
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Warner Bros. Animation
Andrew Dickman
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Warner Bros. Animation
Milo Neuman
Shooom’s Odyssey
Picolo Pictures
Julien Bisaro
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Earwig and the Witch
Studio Ghibli
Goro Miyazaki
Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Glen Keane
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Trevor Jimenez
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Evon Freeman
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Guillaume Lorin
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Dragons: Rescue Riders
Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
DreamWorks Animation
Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)
It’s Pony
Episode: Episode 107
Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Jessica DiCicco (Annie)
Phineas and Ferb the Movie
Episode: Candace Against the Universe
Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+
Ashley Tisdale (Candace)
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Episode: Our Final Act
DreamWorks Animation
David Bradley (Merlin)
ThunderCats ROAR!
Episode: ThunderSlobs
Warner Bros. Animation
Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Earwig and the Witch
Studio Ghibli
Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)
Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Robert G. Chiu (Chin)
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Nicolas Cage (Grug)
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Big Mouth
Episode: The New Me
Netflix
Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg
Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter
Fancy Nancy
Episode: Nancy’s New Friend
Disney Television Animation
Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden
Harley Quinn
Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green
Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation
Sarah Peters
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Episode: Heart Part 2
DreamWorks Animation
Noelle Stevenson
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Mark Burton, Jon Brown
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin
Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Audrey Wells
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine, Apple Original Films / GKIDS
Will Collins
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Cops and Robbers
Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix
Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox
Silvergate Media for Netflix
John McKinnon
If Anything Happens I Love You
Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix
Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock
Lamp Life
Episode: Lamp Life
Pixar Animation Studios
Serena Warner
To: Gerard
DreamWorks Animation
James Ryan
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes
Calamity Jane
Maybe Movies
Benjamin Massoubre
Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk
The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE
