The new DC series “Superman & Lois” will return for more adventures. Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network, confirmed a Season 2 renewal for the show just one week after the big series premiere.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Pedowitz. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

According to The CW, the 90-minute series premiere of “Superman & Lois” lifted the network to its best night of primetime since January 2019. The premiere also delivered the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in The CW’s history. In delayed viewing, the show picked up an additional million viewers, bumping the audience to 2.7M viewers on a Live+3 basis. The live-plus same-day viewership among adults 18-34 grew 93% on an L+3 basis.

“Superman & Lois” will join the network’s packed 2021-2022 slate, which already includes a second season of “Walker,” “All American: Season 4,” Batwoman: Season 3,” “Charmed: Season 4,” DC’S Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7,” “Dynasty: Season 5,” “In the Dark: Season 4,” “Legacies: Season 4,” “Nancy Drew: Season 3,” “Riverdale: Season 6,” and “Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4.

