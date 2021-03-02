Apple TV+ announced a series order for “Roar,” a new anthology series of darkly comic feminist stories. The anthology series will star Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winner Nicole Kidman; Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo; Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever; and Golden Globe-nominee Alison Brie. Apple stated that more casting information would be announced soon.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who also created the hit Netflix series “GLOW,” created the series, which is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. “Roar” is a collection of eight half-hour episodes, told from a uniquely female perspective. The series is the first to be released under Mensch and Flahive’s overall deal with Apple.

In addition to starring, Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari via Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss will executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Apple stated that Flahive and Mensch would create, showrun and serve as executive producers on the project. Theresa Park will serve as executive producer for her Per Capita Productions, and author Cecelia Ahern will executive produce through Greenlight Go. “Roar” will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

“Roar” joins the current lineup of Apple Original anthology series, including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD, and NAACP Image Award-nominated “Little America.”

Apple’s growing slate also includes “Physical,” a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne that will premiere this summer. Another project in the works is “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Julia Roberts and written by Oscar-winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave.

These projects join “High Desert,” from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Brie Larson and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant; the second season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG award-winning and Golden Globe Award-nominated series “The Morning Show”; the second season of NAACP Image Award-winning “Truth Be Told,” from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson; and more.

