FOX’s summer schedule will include new episodes of “Duncanville” and the all-new series “Housebroken.” A special two-episode second season debut of “Duncanville” will air on May 23rd, and after the premiere, the series will move into its Monday time-period. The new animated-comedy “Housebroken” will premiere on May 31st on the network. FOX viewers will start seeing ads, clips, and online trailers as we head into the premiere.

“Housebroken” features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, and Will Forte. The animated comedy follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group.

The network’s description adds, “‘Housebroken’ is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of an offbeat group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets’ dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.”

Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully are behind “Duncanville,” which is available to stream on Hulu if you need to catch up. The series follows a 15-year-old boy, his family, and friends as they deal with everyday life. The voice cast includes Poehler, Emmy Award-winner Ty Burrell, Emmy Award-nominee Riki Lindhome, Emmy Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Rashida Jones, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominee Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry.

Fans of “Duncanville” can catch the premiere on May 23rd, and the episode features Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances. The two series join FOX’s growing animation slate, which includes “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “The Great North.”

