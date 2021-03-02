Bill Nye, the Emmy award-winning television host, science educator, mechanical engineer, podcast host, and author, is returning to the small screen for a new Peacock series called “The End is Nye.” The series sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.”

Older readers might know Nye best from his role as the star of the 90’s science program “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” Since 2010, Nye has served as the CEO of The Planetary Society, where he has played a central role in fulfilling the organization’s mission to advance space science and exploration.

The description reads, “Each episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and reality of its threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. Every worldwide catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also hope and a way forward. The End is Nye offers a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.”

Peacock ordered the new project straight-to-series, and it will be hosted and executive produced by Nye. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga will serve as showrunner and executive producer and direct all episodes.

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga serves as showrunner, director and executive producer. Bill Nye also serves as executive producer and is represented by Nick Pampenella at N/PRJCTS. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production for Fuzzy Door. Peacock did not announce a premiere window for the series at this time.

