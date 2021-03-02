Amazon Studios’ “Making the Cut” will premiere this summer on Prime Video. The studio confirmed a Season 2 renewal for the series, which sets out each season to discover the next great global fashion brand. The fashion competition series is hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Klum and Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott, alongside surprise judges that will make cameos throughout the season.

“I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two,” said Klum. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.”

Gunn added, “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.”

The Season 2 description reads, “Filmed in Los Angeles, season two celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world. From star-studded red carpets to cutting-edge street style, Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene sets the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut.”

Amazon Studios added, “As the pandemic continues to greatly impact the fashion industry, designers are looking for new ways to reach customers and to grow their businesses. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon.”

The winning looks from each episode will be available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. Most of the winning looks from Season 1 sold-through in under two days, and the series gives each designer a chance to demonstrate their unique style and showcase their brand to millions of viewers. The winner will receive $1M to invest in their business, the opportunity to create an exclusive line available in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

The series is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

