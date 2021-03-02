Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios acquired the remake rights to the holiday-slasher “Silent Night, Deadly Night.” The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead of Wonderwheel Entertainment will join Orwo in bringing the cult classic back to life for modern movie audiences in 2022.

The project was brought to Orwo by producer Anthony Masi of MasiMedia. Schneid, Whitehead, and Masi will produce along with Jake Seal, Terry Bird, and Jamie R. Thompson of Orwo Studios/Black Hangar. Orwo Studios is financing and representing the film for worldwide sales rights.

tv: Netflix adds Terminator Anime to Growing Slate of Originals

The studio added, “Declared as the most controversial film of the 80s – Silent Night, Deadly Night tells the story of a child who is traumatized after seeing his parents killed by a man dressed as Santa Claus. Years later, he dons a Santa suit himself and gets bloody revenge on the naughty list.”

Wonderwheel says, “The continued desire for horror content and the ongoing success of the genre meant it was the perfect time to be able to offer up this chilling revival of the iconic title.” Masi adds, “We are thrilled to be working with the original producers as well as Orwo and Black Hangar and are committed to honoring nostalgia for the original while offering surprises for new audiences to discover and embrace.”

Charles E. Sellier Jr. directed the original movie, working from a script by Michael Hickey and a story by Paul Caimi. Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, and Toni Nero starred in the film, which made $2.49M in theaters. The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the remake, but horror fans can keep the movie on their radar for a release next year.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter