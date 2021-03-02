San Diego Comic-Con 2021 won’t hold an in-person event this year because of the ongoing health crisis. Fans will instead attend a virtual Comic-Con@Home event. These are the same precautions that the company put in place last year for the safety of visitors. WonderCon, which is held in Anaheim, also canceled its in-person event. Instead, fans can attend WonderCon@Home, a free online celebration from March 26th through March 27th.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” the company explained in a statement. “For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home.”

The company added, “Unfortunately, the challenges of this past year and the multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, so this year the online experience will be reduced to a three-day event, spanning July 23-25, 2021.”

Comic-Con International is planning an in-person event in San Diego in November 2021, but fans will have to wait for more details.

The company’s official statement reads, “While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are. As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

If you purchased badges that were rolled over to the 2021 show, those badges will automatically be transferred to the 2022 event. You can request a refund or hold onto the tickets for the big 2022 celebration. While it’s heartbreaking to lose another in-person Comic-Con, we commend the non-profit for siding with caution and giving fans a lot of time to adjust their summer schedule.

“The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con,” the company told fans. “We thank you all for your continued and unwavering support during these most challenging times.”

