Lionsgate’s “Borderlands” adaptation added Ariana Greenblatt to the cast list this week. Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina in Eli Roth’s adaptation, alongside Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Jack Black as Claptrap in the film. Ashly Burch voiced the role for the video game.

“Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema. She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her,” Roth said in a statement. “She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades.”

Last year, Greenblatt starred in the movie “Love and Monsters” for Paramount Pictures, as well as “The One and Only Ivan” for Disney. The actor also voiced a role in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Scoob!,” and starred in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in the Middle.” Greenblatt’s other projects include an appearance in “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War” and STX’s adult-comedy”A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Greenblatt will star alongside Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s “Awake,” and has a role in the musical “In the Heights” from Lin-Manuel Miranda and director by Jon M. Chu. She’s also expected to voice a role in DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” and recently wrapped “65,” Sony Pictures’ Sam Raimi produced sci-fi thriller in which she stars with Adam Driver.

The latest draft of the Borderlands screenplay is by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. The movie is based on the best-selling video game from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K. The “Borderlands” franchise has sold-in over 68M units worldwide, including over 24M of “Borderlands 2,” which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K. The most recent installment, “Borderlands 3,” which launched in September 2019 and was recently released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, has sold-in more than 12M units worldwide.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the movie through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through PICTURESTART. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the “Borderlands” video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing the project for PICTURESTART.

