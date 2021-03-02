Lionsgate shared a teaser trailer for “Voyagers,” starring Lily-Rose Depp and Tye Sheridan. Neil Burger wrote and directed the film, initially scheduled to release on November 25, 2020. The movie’s release date was pushed back because of the ongoing health crisis but will release in select theaters on April 9th. Lily-Rose Depp and Sheridan star in the film alongside Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell.

The studio’s synopsis reads, “With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power.”

Lionsgate calls the film “a euphoric thriller,” centering on our most primal desires. Basil Iwanyk, Neil Burger, and Brendon Boyea produced the project, which is from Lionsgate and AGC Studios, in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited and Ingenious Media. “Voyagers” is a Thunder Road Films and Nota Bene Films production.

Lily-Rose Depp is also appearing in the comedy “Silent Night” from writer and director Camille Griffin. That project stars Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Keira Knightley, and Holly Aird, and should release in the U.K. later this year. Depp is also starring in the mystery drama-thriller “Wolf,” from writer and director Nathalie Biancheri, which stars George MacKay, Paddy Considine, and Lola Petticrew.

Tye Sheridan’s upcoming projects include Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counters” with Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Tiffany Haddish. Fans of Sheridan can also keep the George Clooney-directed “The Tender Bar” on their radar. Sheridan is expected to star in the drama with Lily Rabe, Ben Affleck, and Sondra James.

