Disney Channel set a return date for the hit daughter/father comedy “Sydney to the Max.” The series will start Season 3 on March 19th, on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, following a new episode of the hit comedy “Raven’s Home.” The series stars Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney, Ian Reed Kesler as Max, Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades), Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive, Jackson Dollinger as young Max, and Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend, Leo.

The comedy, for Kids 6-11 and their families, will follow the ongoing adventures and life-lessons of Sydney and her friends, along with Young Max and Leo in the ’90s, as she embarks on eighth grade. The network stated that Sydney will “take on challenging and relevant issues such as struggles with cultural identity, trying to fit in, coping with divorce and the impact of microaggressions.”

movies: Tom Holland Confirms ‘Spider-Man 3’ Title After Teasing Fans

The series description reads, “Set in present day with flashbacks to the ’90s, the series continues to follow outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad Max in the house he grew up in, along with her free-spirited grandmother Judy. As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo parallel her adventures, illustrating how life’s “growing pains” evolve but don’t really change.”

The network added, “Additional storylines featured in season three touch upon the pitfalls of social media, funny moments when dealing with your crush, and adapting to having a virtual bat mitzvah instead of your dream celebration.”

Emmy Award-nominated writer, showrunner, and executive producer Mark Reisman created the series. “Sydney to the Max” is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter