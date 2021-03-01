Netflix released a first look trailer for the “Jupiter’s Legacy” adaptation, slated to premiere in May. Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project, with Mark Millar, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Frank Quitely also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight is attached to write and direct the first episode.

The cast includes Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian; alongside Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty; and Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton as Sheldon and Grace’s children Chloe and Brandon.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is from Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix, run by Mark and Lucy Millar. Millarworld’s comic book franchises, like Wanted, Kingsman, Reborn, Empress, Kick-Ass, and Jupiter’s Legacy have fans around the world and have been adapted in features, games, and toys.

Netflix shared the video on social media on Monday morning. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Frank Quitely, the original comic book artist, picks up his pen again for this official first look at Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy. The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must live up to their legacy.”

Fans will have to wait a few more months before seeing the comic adaptation on the small screen. Netflix will release more teaser trailers and clips from the series on social media as we get closer to the May launch date.

