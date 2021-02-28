Nickelodeon announced an all-new live-action puppet comedy series called “The Barbarian and the Troll,” now scheduled to premiere on April 2nd. The series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother. The network also released a first-look trailer for the new series, showing off the puppets and characters.

The series stars Spencer Grammer (Summer on Rick & Morty) as the voice of Brendar, Gothmoria’s most feared and revered warrior; and Drew Massey (Mutt & Stuff, Sid the Science Kid) as Evan, a bridge troll with a dream of becoming a singer. Joining Massey as puppeteers and voice talent are Colleen Smith, Allan Trautman, Sarah Sarang Oh, Nicolette Santino, Peggy Etra, James Murray and Jeny Cassady. The series also features the voice of comedian Gina Yashere.

The description adds, “In the premiere of The Barbarian and the Troll, Evan the troll decides to burn his bridge and venture out into the world of Gothmoria for the first time to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a singer. He soon meets Brendar, who had been expelled from the Royal Order of Warrior Princesses and is now known as a “feared and revered” barbarian. After Evan convinces Brendar to bring him on her quest to vanquish the evil demon, they cross treacherous terrain to confront bizarre and magical creatures and encounter an eclectic puppet cast of wacky characters.”

“The Barbarian and the Troll is co-created and executive produced by Mike Mitchell and Massey. Mitchell also serves as the show’s primary director. Production of “The Barbarian and the Troll” for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action; and Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content.

