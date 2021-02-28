Tiny moviegoers could see a new movie in theaters this weekend, an opportunity that hasn’t presented itself since “The Croods 2” premiered back in November. While the idea of seeing a new release on the big screen is tempting, most parents probably decided to stream “Tom and Jerry” on HBO Max instead of risking a trip to a public space. The comedy released on the streaming service day-and-date with its domestic theatrical debut, part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2021 hybrid release schedule during the ongoing health crisis. The CGI-hybrid sparks hope for theaters, as the cartoon duo scored the highest opening weekend during the pandemic since “Wonder Woman 1984’s” $16.7M domestic debut in December.

“Tom and Jerry” topped the domestic box office chart with a $13.7M opening weekend across 2,475 locations. Tim Story directed the movie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

The animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age” dropped to second-place with a $1.2M weekend in 1,912 locations. The film’s fourteen-week domestic total now sits at $52M, with a $156M worldwide gross. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

tv: 'My Little Pony' and 'Transformers' Franchises Expand on Netflix

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Little Things” made another $925K from 1,853 locations this weekend, raising the film’s four-week total to $12.9M domestically and $23M worldwide. “The Little Things” stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” another release from Warner Bros. Pictures, remained in fourth-place with a $710K weekend at 1,534 locations. After ten weeks in theaters, the superhero sequel has made $43.6M domestically and $161M worldwide. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

“The Marksman” landed in fifth-place overall with a $700K weekend across 1,614 locations. Now in its seventh week in theaters, the movie has made $12.3M domestically and $16.2M worldwide. Robert Lorenz directed “The Marksman,” starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz.

