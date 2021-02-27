The current health crisis has put a hold on Hollywood releases, and with it, several highly anticipated films starring Ana de Armas. Ahead of the Ana’s busy 2021-2022 schedule, the actor has signed with Estée Lauder as the company’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. While not on the big screen, fans will still see Ana in campaigns across digital, TV, in-store, and print over the next year. Her first campaign for the brand will debut a new fragrance in March 2021, and Ana joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent, including Anok Yai, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Diana Penty, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, and Yang Mi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Estée Lauder brand,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President, Estée Lauder and AERIN. “Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth, and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand.”

tv: Freeform’s Future Slate Leads with ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘Cruel Summer’

“I am honored to represent such an iconic brand,” said Ana de Armas. “Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story.”

Born in Cuba, de Armas made her feature film debut in “Una Rosa De Francia” for the Cuban Institute of Cinematography. Following a hit of projects in Spain, Ana starred in “Blade Runner 2049” and “War Dogs.” De Armas followed up those roles by starring in the modern-day murder mystery “Knives Out,” which earned the actor a Golden Globe Award nomination. Ana will reunite with her “Knives Out” co-star Daniel Craig in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time To Die,” the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise.

Ana’s upcoming projects include Adrian Lyne’s thriller “Deep Water” alongside Ben Affleck, and Rachel Blanchard, and Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated “Blonde,” based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. In “Blonde,” de Armas portrays actress, model, singer, and icon Marilyn Monroe, with Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. She is currently in production for Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” helmed by the Russo Brothers. That project reunites Ana de Armas with former co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling,

A star on the big screen & beyond, we're thrilled to announce actress Ana de Armas as our new #EsteeGlobalAmbassador🌟 Ana has taken Hollywood by storm. We're excited for her beauty & passion to come to life in her upcoming campaigns! Get to know her: https://t.co/NLq0y2MXUj pic.twitter.com/Do2td1fH9u — Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) February 26, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter