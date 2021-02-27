Skydance and Netflix are partnering up for a new anime series based on the Terminator franchise. The series marks the first television project for the iconic sci-fi franchise, and it’s produced in partnership with Production I.G, who also worked on “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” and “B: The Beginning.” Mattson Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin said in a statement.” I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

An anime series would be a great way to reboot the franchise, which has struggled at the box office, and introduce the story to a new generation of moviegoers. The original 1984 “Terminator” grossed $78M worldwide, and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” made over $520M globally in 1991. In 2003, “Terminator: Rise of the Machines” brought in $433M worldwide, followed by“Terminator Salvation” with $371M. The movie “Terminator: Genisys” grossed $440M globally, though most of that came from the international box office, and “Terminator: Dark Fate” maxed out at $261M worldwide in 2019. Even the teens that saw “T2: Judgement Day” in theaters are now in their 40s, so Skydance might be looking to rebuild the brand.

John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Japan & Anime added, “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

“I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series. His response was “Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?” At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard,” added Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, President and CEO of Production I.G. “As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the series but casting information and teasers will be released when the project moves into production. In March, Netflix is launching “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,” a new anime series based on Valve’s popular video game franchise. The 8-episode series will premiere on March 25th.

