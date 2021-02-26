Freeform’s TCA event confirmed the network’s returning favorites, including the farewell to “The Bold Type,” and detailed the new series headed to the schedule over the next few months. The network also announced that “Single Drunk Female,” from Simone Finch and Jenni Konner, has been picked up to series. Freeform also set a premiere date for the upcoming drama “Cruel Summer” and unveiled a first look at the series during the event. Viewers are also getting a new season of the critically acclaimed comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and now have premiere dates for “The Bold Type” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

The big announcement this year was the series order for the comedy “Single Drunk Female.” Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard star in the show, from 20th Television. Simone Finch wrote and created the series and serves as executive produce alongside Jenni Konner, Phil Traill, and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland directed, and executive produced the pilot.

The description reads, “After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her “Smother” to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.”

Josh Thomas’ instant hit “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” returns with a second season on April 8th with two back-to-back episodes. In addition to Thomas as Nicholas, the series stars Kayla Cromer as Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve, and Adam Faison as Alex. Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove, and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon.

The series description adds, “After their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend, and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups and a lot more bugs.”

Freeform viewers will also want to set a reminder to catch the premiere of the psychological mystery “Cruel Summer.” The series will host a two-hour event on April 20th, so don’t forget to watch the premiere if you’re a fan of the genre. Jessica Biel serves as an executive producer on the project, starring Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. Bert V. Royal created the series, with Tia Napolitano serving as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal, and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs, and executive produces the pilot.

The network added, “‘Cruel Summer; is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”

As we reported earlier this year, “The Bold Type” will return for its fourth and final season in spring 2021. “The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin. The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer, and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon.

Season 2 of “Motherland: Fort Salem” will premiere in summer 2021, so fans have a few more months of waiting. “Motherland: Fort Salem” stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Eliot Laurence wrote and created the series, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick serving as executive producers. Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

The network added, “Raelle, Tally, and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships, and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?”

Freeform’s current schedule includes the hit series “Good Trouble” and “grown-ish,” and both series have additional episodes airing this summer.

