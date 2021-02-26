Brainstorm Media picked up the U.S. rights to “Bloodthirsty,” a female-driven and directed werewolf thriller scheduled to release in the spring. The movie recently premiered as the closing night film at the virtual Fantastic Fest Celebration 2020, and will release in select theaters and VOD platforms in April.

Amelia Moses directed the thriller, written by mother-daughter duo Wendy Hill-Tout and singer-songwriter Lowell. “Bloodthirsty” stars Lauren Beatty and Greg Bryk, with Katharine King So in her feature film debut, alongside Michael Ironside. Brainstorm Media is set to release “Bloodthirsty” in theaters and VOD platforms on April 23, 2021. Moses also wrote and directed the 2020 horror-thriller “Bleed with Me,” starring Lee Marshall, Lauren Beatty, and Aris Tyros. In that story, a young woman suspects that her friends is stealing her blood while the duo are staying together in a secluded cabin.

movies: Horror-Thriller ‘Jakob’s Wife’ Picked up by RLJE Films

“We can’t wait to share this fantastically twisted werewolf horror film with audiences nationwide,” says Michelle Shwarzstein, Brainstorm Media’s Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions. “Led by an amazingly talented female filmmaking team, this movie will not fail to surprise and delight.”

The official description adds, “Vegan singer-songwriter Grey (Lauren Beatty) goes to work on her second album with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk). But as the album progresses, she starts to transform into a powerful beast with a thirst for blood, meat, and the hunt.”

Wendy Hill-Tout and Michael Peterson produced “Bloodthirsty,” with David Bond and Alan Bacchus serving as executive producers on the project. The deal was negotiated by Michelle Shwarzstein and Steve Break on behalf of Brainstorm Media and Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Thriller fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the teaser trailers and first-look videos, but should be happy to hear that a new werewolf thriller is on the way.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter