Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” adaptation is one of the highlights of the platform’s Spring schedule, and the video streaming service shared an official trailer on Friday morning to get fans excited for the premiere. The highly-anticipated series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s NYT and USA Today bestselling Grishaverse books, and the show is launching April 23rd.

Eric Heisserer will adapt and serve as showrunner for the series, which brings together the stories and characters of both Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two overlapping series that take place in Bardugo’s Grishaverse. “Shadow and Bone” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 23rd.

The logline reads, “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

The Netflix original series reunites Heisserer with 21 Laps, who produced his Oscar-nominated film “Arrival.” Pouya Shahbazian also serves as an executive producer on the project. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find a collection of Leigh Bardugo’s work novels right here on Amazon. You can start with the first book in the series, called Shadow and Bone, and be ahead of the series.

The original novels sold over 2.5M copies in the English language alone, and Bardugo’s Grishaverse books have been translated into 38 languages around the world. The latest installment is titled King of Scars.

