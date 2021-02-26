Netflix and Entertainment One announced the new animated series “Transformers: BotBots,” a new movie and series based on the “My Little Pony” franchise. Both series join Netflix’s growing slate of original animated programming featuring characters kids know and love like “The Cuphead Show!,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Angry Birds,” and characters from the library of titles from Roald Dahl.

“Transformers: BotBots” is a 20-episode animated comedy following the little Transformers robots, otherwise known as BotBots, based on Hasbro’s popular toy line of the same name. BotBots released in late 2018, and are 1-inch collectible characters that can change from an ordinary object into a little robot in just 3-5 easy steps. Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The logline reads, “BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?”

“We are delighted to partner with Netflix to bring an all-new Transformers story to life and explore a whole new universe with BotBots,” said Olivier Dumont, eOne’s President of Family Brands. “Transformers storytelling has expanded into so many new avenues, and we can’t wait to surprise both existing fans and new fans coming to the franchise for the first time with these fun bots who are definitely more than meets the eye!”

Fans will be able to explore the world of Equestria in the expanding “My Little Pony” franchise. My Little Pony will be reimagined for the first time in CGI with an all-new theatrical quality feature film premiering on Netflix later this Fall. The movie will be followed by an all-new My Little Pony G5 CGI series.

The logline reads, “In the new movie, the pony world of Equestria has lost its magic. (GASP!) Friendship and Harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust, and Ponies now live separated by species. Sunny – a feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony – is convinced there’s still hope for this divided world… but her slightly misguided and often hilarious efforts to change hearts and minds have led to her being branded a misfit. When Sunny befriends a lost Unicorn named Izzy, who wanders innocently into the Earth Pony town of Maretime Bay, the town has had enough. Izzy and Sunny must embark on an epic adventure that will include a daring jewel heist, outrageous conspiracy theories, elaborate musical numbers, and the world’s cutest flying Pomeranian. Their adventures will take them to faraway lands and force them to challenge the status quo by facing their fears and making new friends out of old enemies. The world Sunny has dreamed of her entire life could finally become a reality as Sunny, and her newfound friends fight to prove that even little ponies can make a big difference. In the computer-animated series, the adventures of Sunny Starscout and her friends will continue.”

