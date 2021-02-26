The upcoming original “Halo” series is jumping from Showtime to the Paramount+ platform. Showtime is producing the series in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, and the project is currently in production in Budapest. According to Showtime, the “Halo”” series is slated to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

“From all the early glimpses we’ve seen, it’s crystal clear that HALO is a visually stunning thrill-ride, anchored in riveting, character-driven storytelling,” said Nevins. “With such tremendous appeal to every audience, we realized HALO had the potential to become a defining show for what will become the broadest streaming platform at ViacomCBS – the new Paramount+. And SHOWTIME is looking forward to continuing to produce this incredible series with 343 and Amblin for Paramount+.”

The cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Spartan John-117, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor as Cortana. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani.

“It has been a remarkable journey to bring the HALO universe to television, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with SHOWTIME and to introduce our characters and epic worlds to the Paramount+ platform,” said Bonnie Ross, Corporate Vice President and Studio Head of 343 Industries. “Paramount+ has an ambitious vision for its future which makes it the perfect home for HALO and our breadth of fans.”

“All of us at Amblin feel so privileged to work on a property as epic and iconic as HALO. Our partnership with Bonnie, Kiki and Frank at 343, and David, Gary (Levine), Jana (Winograde) and their teams at SHOWTIME has been an incredible collaboration with impressive results thus far. The passion and enthusiasm of the Paramount+ team for our show is obvious, and they are not only a perfect streaming partner for HALO, but a group as dedicated as we are to preserving and furthering the legacy of this universe,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-Presidents Amblin Television.

The network’s description reads, “Halo’s epic universe and cast of characters comes to life in this new original drama series. Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 81 million copies worldwide. In the new television series adaptation, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. HALO will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

HALO is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries. Director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie executive produce through One Big Picture and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

