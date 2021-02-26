Ray Donovan fans can look forward to a feature-length film that will continue Ray’s journey. The movie will follow the drama’s seven-season run on Showtime, and series star Liev Schreiber will return to his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role.

Schrieber is also attached to co-write the script with original series showrunner David Hollander, who will also serve as director on the project. Joining Schreiber in the cast is Golden Globe winner Jon Voight, also reprising his role, as well as Kerris Dorsey. The network stated that the production is tentatively scheduled to begin filming later this year in New York and will air on Showtime.

The announcement was made this week during Showtime’s TCA Press event by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

The description adds, “The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”

“When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Levine. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

The series ran 82-episodes on Showtime from 2013 to 2020. “Ray Donovan” earned multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Writers Guild, and Critics’ Choice nominations, with Voight winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance By An Actor Role In A Supporting Role In A Series, Mini-Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

The Ray Donovan film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

