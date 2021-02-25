Hulu’s TCA Winter Press Event set premiere dates for several of the platform’s popular series, and announced a new Mike Tyson docuseries from the team behind “I, Tonya.” The Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is returning for a fourth season this year, and the third and final season of “Shrill” with Aidy Bryant is scheduled to drop this Spring. Hulu also set a premiere date for the second season of “Love, Victor,” and updated fans on the animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” and “Animaniacs.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is still one of the platform’s most popular original series, and Season 4 is slated to premiere with three episodes on April 28th. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger, and Hulu shared a teaser to confirm the premiere date.

The Season 4 description reads, “In the 10-episode upcoming season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Fans of the hit teen drama-comedy “Love, Victor” should set a reminder to catch Season 2 when it premieres on June 11th. The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

The description adds, “Season two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).”

Hulu’s new adult animated comedy series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” will release ten episodes on May 21st. The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson.

The official description reads, “In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!”

The final season of “Shrill” will release all at once, on May 7th, so fans can binge through the last chapter in the story. Hulu added, “The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?”

The limited series “Iron Mike” was picked up for 8-episodes and “explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson,” according to the company.

The “Animaniacs” received an early Season 3 renewal. Hulu stated that the original series garnered the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its season one opening weekend. The second season of “Animaniacs” will debut later this year, so keep on eye on your ‘My Stuff’ tab to watch the new episodes.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Shrill,’ ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Love, Victor,’ while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’ and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’”

