Netflix announced the leads for “Metal Lords,” an upcoming music-drama from director Peter Sollett, who also directed “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.” According to Netflix’s announcement on Thursday, Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith will star in the movie, slated to premiere later this year.

The logline reads, “Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.”

D. B. Weiss wrote the script and produces the project alongside Greg Shapiro. David Benioff, Bernie Caulfield, and Robin Fisichella serve as executive producers, with Tom Morello serving as executive music producer.

Viewers might remember Jaeden Martell from the hit mystery “Knives Out,” and the horror-thriller “It,” and Isis Hainsworth was featured in both “Misbehaviour” and “Emma.” “Metal Lords” is Adrian Greensmith’s feature debut, and he is currently studying at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Netflix did not set a release date for the movie, but the project is expected to premiere on the platform in 2021. “Metal Lords” is the first film to come out of Netflix’s partnership with Benioff & Weiss, who have made Netflix their creative home to write, produce and direct new series and films.

Peter Sollett is also attached to direct the long-awaited “Minecraft” movie. The ongoing health crisis has delayed the film’s domestic release, but fans will eventually see the Ender Dragon and Overworld on the big screen. Warner Bros. Pictures has not set a firm release date for the movie since it was first hit with delays, so fans will have to keep the film on their radar.

Netflix will release teaser trailers and other casting information for “Metal Heads” when the project moves closer to release day.

